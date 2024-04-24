Fire in NDC over boycott of Ejisu by-election

Fifi Kwetey

24.04.2024 LISTEN

The Ashanti Youth Group of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has raised a fervent objection to the party’s decision to abstain from the Ejisu by-election, denouncing it as a disheartening move that undermines democratic values and deprives the Ashanti Region’s youth of a crucial opportunity to represent their party and constituents in Parliament.

The unexpected boycott has elicited profound disdain and extreme outrage from the Ashanti Youth Group, highlighting the perceived discrimination and disregard for the Ashanti Region within the party’s political strategies.

In a statement signed by Yaw Opoku Asamoah Gyekye, a representative of the Ashanti Youth Group, NDC, pointed out that this selective participation approach starkly contrasts with the NDC’s enthusiastic involvement in elections held in other regions, notably the Northern and Volta Regions, and has been viewed as both prejudicial and tribalistic, relegating the Ashanti Region to a secondary status within the party’s political calculus.

The action has sparked concerns about the lack of equal opportunities for all NDC members irrespective of their geographical locations, undermining the party’s foundational principles of inclusivity and fairness. The implicit involvement of the party’s leadership, particularly flagbearer John Dramani Mahama, has been criticized as a betrayal of trust and a reflection of discriminatory tendencies that could adversely impact the party’s unity and democratic integrity.

The Ashanti Youth Group demands an immediate reconsideration of the boycott decision and calls on the NDC leadership to realign its stance in consonance with democratic values and respect for the collective voice of the Ashanti youth.

The exclusionary approach adopted in this instance stands against the party’s ethos and values, necessitating a balanced and inclusive reconsideration that upholds the dignity and right to equal participation of all party members.

While expressing a commitment to engaging in constructive dialogue to address the issue, the Ashanti Youth Group emphasizes its readiness to take further action if the concerns raised are not addressed satisfactorily. The group’s solidarity is rooted in the principles of democracy and shared ideals of the NDC, with a firm stance against compromises on dignity and equitable participation among party members.

In the interest of upholding democratic principles and preserving the unity of the NDC, it is imperative for the party’s leadership to heed the concerns of the Ashanti Youth Group and revise its decision regarding the Ejisu by-election, ensuring that the values of fairness and inclusivity are upheld in all party engagements.

—Daily Guide