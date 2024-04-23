Free SHS Policy: Northern Regions lead in enrollment for 2023/2024 academic year

In a momentous gathering at the UPSA auditorium in Accra, the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, shared the resounding success of Ghana's Free Senior High School (SHS) policy for the 2023/2024 academic year.

The spotlight shone brightly on the northern regions of Ghana, as they proudly topped the enrollment statistics. Leading the chart was the Northern Region, boasting an exceptional 95% enrollment rate. Following closely were the Savannah and North East regions, each with a robust 94% enrollment.

The Upper East and Upper West regions secured their places with rates of 92% and 89%, respectively. These numbers painted a picture of eager students seizing the opportunity for a brighter future.

The impact of the Free SHS policy reverberated across the nation, reaching over 505,000 students this academic year. These students, from diverse backgrounds and communities, now had access to quality education through SHS and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) schools. It was a milestone that spoke volumes about the government's commitment to inclusivity and empowerment.

Dr. Adutwum revealed another triumph in academic success. For the 2022 and 2023 year groups, more than 60% of candidates achieved grades ranging from A1 to C6 in all Core Subjects. This marked a significant improvement over the past five years and stood as the best results recorded in nine years. It was a testament to the dedication of both students and educators.

The Free SHS policy was built on the principles of Equity, Access, and Quality education for all. It wasn't just about enrolling students; it was about breaking down barriers. The policy alleviated the financial burdens on low-income families, ensuring that education was a right, not a privilege. Beyond that, it addressed critical challenges such as textbook provision and the construction of modern classroom blocks for both Junior High Schools (JHS) and SHSs nationwide.

Dr. Adutwum took a moment to commend President Nana Addo Darkwa Akufo-Addo for his vision and leadership in spearheading this transformative initiative. He also extended heartfelt gratitude to all stakeholders, from teachers to parents to policymakers, who had played a role in making the Free SHS policy a resounding success. It was a collective effort, fueled by a shared belief in the power of education to change lives.

Dr. Adutwum's closing remarks were filled with hope and determination. He stressed that the Ministry of Education was working tirelessly to ensure the continued success of the Free SHS policy for generations to come. With a brighter future on the horizon, Ghana's educational landscape was evolving, thanks to the vision and dedication of its leaders and stakeholders.