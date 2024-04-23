ModernGhana logo
Dumsor: Mathew Opoku Prempeh has been disrespectful, he should be fired – IES

The Institute of Energy Security (IES) has called for Energy Minister Mathew Opoku Prempeh to be fired amid the country’s power crisis.

Speaking to Citi FM, the Executive Director of IES, Nana Amoasi VII explained that this has become necessary because the power challenges in the country have become too much.

He said while the Energy Minister has proved incapable of solving the problems, he has no business occupying the role and should be fired or step aside himself.

"At this juncture, with the situation we find ourselves in, where there's no electricity supply, what role does the minister serve? It's time for him to step aside, perhaps to focus on other pursuits. He should be relieved of his duties. It's becoming unbearable. Is it too much to ask?

"In all honesty, as a prepaid consumer, I've paid for the power that should be provided to me. I've even paid for the meter installation, which is essentially a contractual agreement. If I'm not receiving the power, the least I expect is some communication about when to expect it. But to be told to create my own timetable is simply disrespectful,” Nana Amoasi VII argued.

Despite the outrage from Ghanaians amid the power outages in the country, government officials continue to insist that dumsor is not back.

They admit that there are some challenges but they are being worked on for Ghanaians to receive uninterrupted power supply.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Dumsor: Mathew Opoku Prempeh has been disrespectful, he should be fired – IES

