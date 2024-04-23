ModernGhana logo
E/R: Gory accidents kills 3 persons at Aseseaso, several others critically injured

There has been a ghastly accident on the Aseseaso-Somanya-Trom road in the Eastern Region.

The accident has resulted in the death of three persons with several others critically injured.

The accident according to information gathered occurred on Monday evening after a Toyota minivan with registration number GT 5990-21, traveling from Accra to Kpong, veered off the road and somersaulted into a bush while descending the Aseseaso curvy mountain.

But for the swift intervention of Police, Fire, and Ambulance Service personnel who rushed to the scene to rescue trapped passengers, more could have died.

Two people died at the scene while the critically injured persons rescued were taken to the Atua Government Hospital and Yilo Krobo District Hospital for treatment.

The third deceased person died at the Yilo Krobo District Hospital.

Medical Director of the Yilo Krobo District Hospital, Dr. Francesca Mensah Darkwah speaking to the media disclosed that the injured victims will be observed for a while due to the severity of their injuries.

“Four patients remain at the Yilo Krobo facility under 24-hour observation due to minor abrasions on the face and minor fractures,” she said.

Dr. Francesca Mensah further advised drivers to park their vehicles whenever they feel sleepy behind the wheel.

She also admonished passengers should alert drivers to stop speeding or take action by getting out of the vehicle.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

