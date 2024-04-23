Haruna Iddrisu, former Minority Leader and stalwart of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

Former Minority Leader and stalwart of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Haruna Iddrisu, has described the umbrella party as the stronghold of morality and truth in Ghanaian politics.

Speaking at a campaign event in the Upper West Region, Haruna Iddrisu exuded confidence in the NDC's prospects, asserting that Ghanaians are poised to oust the incumbent Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party (NPP) government in favor of the NDC's vision.

"We are going to win because we stand strong on the side of morality, on the side of truth and we are proud of our legacy as a party and government in the past, with President John Dramani Mahama as the 4th President of the 4th Republic and our candidate for the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

"We are quite satisfied with the performance of the NDC in the Upper West Region. At least we didn't borrow as recklessly as they have - 60 billion against 120 billion; a debt to GDP ratio which is unprecedented," he said.

He further criticized the NPP's slogan of 'Ghana Beyond Aid,' contending that the party have merely transitioned Ghana to 'Ghana Beyond Borrowing,' insinuating a bleak financial future.

"So, Nana Addo Dankwa and Dr. Bawumia have only moved Ghana from 'Ghana Beyond Aid' to 'Ghana Beyond Borrowing.' They can't borrow again themselves and they are making it impossible for the country to rely on external borrowing to finance the budget and deal with the deficit,” he emphasised.