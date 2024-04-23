Father, son, another perish after being stuck in toilet

23.04.2024 LISTEN

A tragic incident has struck the northern state of Kano, where authorities have confirmed the deaths of a father, his son, and a neighbour after they were trapped inside a pit latrine.

The sequence of events unfolded on Sunday when Mallam Danjuma Bilack, aged 60, “accidentally dropped his phone into the pit latrine while using it”, as revealed by Fire Service Spokesman Saminu Yusuf.

In an attempt to retrieve the phone, “Bilack entered the latrine but found himself stuck inside,” he added.

His son, 35-year-old Ibrahim Danjuma, rushed to his aid but also became trapped in the confined space.

Aminu T Gaye, a concerned neighbour, bravely entered the latrine to assist the father and son but tragically met the same fate, getting stuck alongside them.

Upon receiving an emergency call, the fire service rushed to the scene. However, when they managed to extract the three men from the latrine, they were all found to be unconscious.

Despite efforts to revive them, they were pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.