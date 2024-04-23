ModernGhana logo
Chairman Kingsley Owusu Brobbey calls for Privatization of Electricity

The country has been grappling with frequent power outages that have become a substantial burden for its citizens, necessitating the implementation of robust solutions to address this pressing issue.

In this era, such disruptions should not hinder a country's advancement, especially given Ghana's standing among the prominent nations in Africa.

These challenges should be promptly rectified to propel the nation forward.

The nation not only suffers financial losses during power disruptions but also experiences adverse effects on its citizens and essential services. Prolonged power cuts can disrupt various activities, especially for individuals without the means to adopt alternative measures to mitigate the impact.

Furthermore, equipment damage resulting from power interruptions necessitates significant financial resources for repairs or replacements.

Ghana faces diverse types of power outages, including transient faults, brownouts, and blackouts, which have persistently plagued the nation.

It is, however, reassuring observing the government's active engagement in resolving these issues and striving to enhance the energy landscape.

I earnestly urge the government to prioritize the energy sector and allocate substantial attention and resources to address its challenges comprehensively.

Exploring the involvement of private entities in managing the energy sector could potentially ease the burden on the government, minimize disruptions, and enable a more focused approach towards critical national development initiatives.

Recent endeavors, such as the implementation of the GENSER project in the Kumasi pipeline, signify commendable progress in the energy sector and highlight the potential for expanding such initiatives at a national level to bolster the nation's energy infrastructure.

Additionally, embracing solar power as a viable energy source could provide a steady electricity supply while contributing to long-term sustainability goals.

Comparatively, the electricity sector in the UK serves as a notable case study for efficient energy management and infrastructure development. Drawing insights from successful practices in the UK could offer valuable lessons for Ghana in improving its electricity industry, enhancing service reliability, and meeting the growing energy demands of its populace.

By addressing these critical issues through proactive measures and strategic partnerships, Ghana can foster a more resilient and efficient electricity industry that aligns with global standards while supporting the nation's overall socioeconomic progress.

