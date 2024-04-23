ModernGhana logo
Election 2024: NDC will win all 11 parliamentary seats in Upper West Region – Haruna Iddrisu

Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu has expressed confidence in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) prospects in the upcoming December elections, stating that the party anticipates winning all 11 parliamentary seats in the Upper West Region.

Addressing reporters in the Upper West Region following a regional sensitisation programme, Haruna Iddrisu outlined the NDC’s strategic approach, highlighting the party’s determination to secure victory in all the constituencies.

He pointed out that the Lambussie-Karni constituency already seemed promising, with efforts focused on securing additional wins in areas such as Nandom and the Sissala East district.

“We are determined to capture all the 11 seats in the Upper West Region. At least, from my briefing and the information available to me, Lambussie is already in the basket. We can add that on. And we are narrowing in on a strategy to get Nandom and we are determined to win all the 11 seats and then also in the Sissala area.

“I have been playing some quiet diplomatic role reconciling the previous Sissala candidate with the NDC candidate and they are working together now.”

— Citi Newsroom

