GAF, KAIPTC embark on campaign to encourage more women to join military

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) in collaboration with the Kofi Annan International Peace Keeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) have embarked on a national recruitment campaign to encourage more women to join the combat units of the Forces.

Dubbed, "Increasing Women's Recruitment into the Ghana Armed Forces through breaking gender stereotypes”, the campaign is being funded by the Elsie Initiative.

The campaign according to GAF was to allay the fears of women who wish to join the combat unit of the Forces.

Ghana Armed Forces as part of the national campaign is embarking on a media tour of the Ashanti Region beginning Monday, April 22, 2024.

Ahead of the media tour, some members of the Campaign Team visited the office of the Ghana Education Service in the Ashanti Region to also liaise with them for an effective campaign.

Speaking to this reporter after the meeting with GES officials, Gender Policy Advisor to the Chief of the Defence Staff, Group Captain, Theodorah Agornyo said the GAF seeks to break down gender stereotypes and encourage females to join the Ghana Armed Forces.

She underscored the need for the Ghana Armed Forces to deepen awareness, knowledge, reputation and achievements of female personnel in the forces.

She added that the campaign will also aim at informing the public about the various career possibilities for women, and invite them to enlist in the combat and combat support Units of the Ghana Armed Forces.