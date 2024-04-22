ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

GAF, KAIPTC embark on campaign to encourage more women to join military

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
General News GAF, KAIPTC embark on campaign to encourage more women to join military
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) in collaboration with the Kofi Annan International Peace Keeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) have embarked on a national recruitment campaign to encourage more women to join the combat units of the Forces.

Dubbed, "Increasing Women's Recruitment into the Ghana Armed Forces through breaking gender stereotypes”, the campaign is being funded by the Elsie Initiative.

The campaign according to GAF was to allay the fears of women who wish to join the combat unit of the Forces.

Ghana Armed Forces as part of the national campaign is embarking on a media tour of the Ashanti Region beginning Monday, April 22, 2024.

Ahead of the media tour, some members of the Campaign Team visited the office of the Ghana Education Service in the Ashanti Region to also liaise with them for an effective campaign.

Speaking to this reporter after the meeting with GES officials, Gender Policy Advisor to the Chief of the Defence Staff, Group Captain, Theodorah Agornyo said the GAF seeks to break down gender stereotypes and encourage females to join the Ghana Armed Forces.

She underscored the need for the Ghana Armed Forces to deepen awareness, knowledge, reputation and achievements of female personnel in the forces.

She added that the campaign will also aim at informing the public about the various career possibilities for women, and invite them to enlist in the combat and combat support Units of the Ghana Armed Forces.

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Richard Ahiagbah, NPP National Communications Director Ghanaians suffered ‘real dumsor’ under you; be the last to point fingers — Ahiag...

3 hours ago

Richard Ahiagbah, National Communications Director of the NPP Dumsor: There’s an end in sight; maintenance work almost complete — Ahiagbah

3 hours ago

NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Dr. Asah-Asante cautions Bawumia over delayed selection of running mate for 2024...

3 hours ago

NPP trying to bribe us but well not trade our integrity on the altar of corruption, incompetence — Alans supporters NPP trying to bribe us but we‘ll not trade our integrity on the altar of corrupt...

3 hours ago

NPP flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in a meeting with the CHASS national executives ‘My gov’t will encourage private sector to build educational infrastructure’ — B...

3 hours ago

Dr. Asah Asante, Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana 2024 polls: Delay in announcing NPP running mate an unnecessary waste of time — ...

3 hours ago

Joyce Bawah Mogtari Ghana deserves better; not this gov’t of stealing, land-grabbing, dumsor – Bawah...

3 hours ago

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng OSP’s probing of Scholarship Secretariat demonstrates government’s intent to fig...

3 hours ago

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, leading member of the NDC Ghanaians have been so indulgent with this Akufo-Addo/Bawumia disaster of a gove...

3 hours ago

Stop paying Musah Danquah; hes a fraud, just chopping your money for free – Koku Anyidoho to Mahama Stop paying Musah Danquah; he’s a fraud, just chopping your money for free – Kok...

Just in....
body-container-line