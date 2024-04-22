Dumsor: There’s an end in sight; maintenance work almost complete — Ahiagbah

Richard Ahiagbah, National Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has assured Ghanaians that the recent intermittent power outages will soon end.

In a post on X on Monday, April 22, Ahiagbah acknowledged the outages have been frustrating for the public.

However, he explained they were due to some technical challenges that maintenance work is close to resolving.

"The recent power outages have understandably frustrated the people. But there is light at the end of the tunnel. The maintenance works are almost complete, and we can soon expect uninterrupted power supply around the clock as we've become accustomed to under the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia Administration," he wrote.

The NPP spokesperson added that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is in no position to criticize, given the "real dumsor" Ghanaians suffered during former President John Mahama's administration.

Meanwhile, the NDC disputes the government's claim that the outages stem from technical issues, as reported by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG). The opposition says they are financially driven.

Frustrated Ghanaians have called for a timetable to plan their lives, but ECG insists load-shedding will not be necessary as maintenance work is iongoing.