ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NPP trying to bribe us but we‘ll not trade our integrity on the altar of corruption, incompetence — Alan’s supporters

NPP NPP trying to bribe us but well not trade our integrity on the altar of corruption, incompetence — Alans supporters
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been accused of attempting to use money to induce youth supporters of 2024 independent presidential candidate Alan Kyerematen.

According to a statement issued by the Nationwide Supporters of Alan Cash (NAWSAC) on Monday, April 22, the ruling NPP has been undertaking "clandestine operations" in a bid to undermine Kyerematen's campaign through financial inducements of the youth.

"This time in a full display of 'monicracy', there have been blatant attempts to use money as a tool to pull young people from the Movement for Change," stated Luther-King Junior, the convener of NAWSAC.

The group slammed the NPP's actions as showing "the awful state of the New Patriotic Party who are forced in their panic mode to stoop so low."

He said Kyerematen's true young supporters "cannot be bought" and "will not trade our integrity and convictions on the altar of incompetence and corruption."

According to NAWSAC, the NPP's "depth of intelligence" must be questioned for celebrating supposedly persuading "poster sticking and noise making babies to join them."

"Let us emphasize that the true young people of this Revolution cannot be bought. We the youth are convinced in the leadership of Alan Kyerematen and will not trade our integrity and convictions on the altar of incompetence and corruption," the statement added.

This after approximately 6,000 young politicians across the country who had previously defected from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to join Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change have announced their return to the NPP.

Led by former NPP parliamentary candidate aspirant for Adentan, Alfred Ababio Kumi, the group admitted that leaving the NPP was a mistake.

422202463428-m6htl8w331-img2971.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Richard Ahiagbah, NPP National Communications Director Ghanaians suffered ‘real dumsor’ under you; be the last to point fingers — Ahiag...

2 hours ago

Richard Ahiagbah, National Communications Director of the NPP Dumsor: There’s an end in sight; maintenance work almost complete — Ahiagbah

2 hours ago

NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Dr. Asah-Asante cautions Bawumia over delayed selection of running mate for 2024...

2 hours ago

NPP trying to bribe us but well not trade our integrity on the altar of corruption, incompetence — Alans supporters NPP trying to bribe us but we‘ll not trade our integrity on the altar of corrupt...

2 hours ago

NPP flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in a meeting with the CHASS national executives ‘My gov’t will encourage private sector to build educational infrastructure’ — B...

2 hours ago

Dr. Asah Asante, Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana 2024 polls: Delay in announcing NPP running mate an unnecessary waste of time — ...

2 hours ago

Joyce Bawah Mogtari Ghana deserves better; not this gov’t of stealing, land-grabbing, dumsor – Bawah...

2 hours ago

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng OSP’s probing of Scholarship Secretariat demonstrates government’s intent to fig...

2 hours ago

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, leading member of the NDC Ghanaians have been so indulgent with this Akufo-Addo/Bawumia disaster of a gove...

2 hours ago

Stop paying Musah Danquah; hes a fraud, just chopping your money for free – Koku Anyidoho to Mahama Stop paying Musah Danquah; he’s a fraud, just chopping your money for free – Kok...

Just in....
body-container-line