Dumsor: Privatisation of ECG won’t solve energy crisis – Apetorgbor

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Independent Power Generators Ghana, Dr. Elikplim Kwabla Apetorgbor, has disagreed with calls to privatise the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Volta River Authority (VRA) and the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) stating that privatisation is not the solution to the country’s power crisis.

This follows calls by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for the privatisation of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and other power sources to foster industry growth, job creation, and increased investment.

Asantehene, during the commissioning of a 430-kilometre natural gas pipeline by Genser Energy, on Wednesday, April 17, said, “It's about time that the government realizes that it's not going to work for the government to be involved in setting up companies without involving the private sector, it doesn't work. The government should confront policies and involve the private sector and you can attract more investors into the country which will create more employment.”

However, Dr Apetorgbor, in a statement dated April 22, 2024, argued for sustainable public ownership of ECG, citing the importance of reliable electricity for economic development, challenges associated with privatisation, and lessons learned from previous privatisation attempts in Ghana.

He emphasised that privatisation could lead to profit maximisation over public service, increased tariffs, job losses, infrastructure neglect, and other negative consequences.

Instead, Apetorgbor recommended enhancing ECG’s operational efficiency, strengthening regulatory frameworks, and exploring public-private partnerships.

The CEO also proposed community engagement, investing in human capital, and long-term planning as crucial elements for sustainable public ownership. He urged maintaining public ownership of ECG to ensure accountability, equitable access, and strategic governance control over a vital national asset.

Privatization of ECG Is Not the Solution: A Case for Sustainable Public Ownership

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has been a subject of debate regarding its privatization for years or otherwise. Proponents argue that privatization could improve efficiency and service delivery, while critics express concerns about potential drawbacks. Truth be told, privatization of ECG will not be the optimal solution and advocates for sustainable public ownership.

History in focus: Before the privatization of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to Power Distribution Services (PDS), ECG was honouring over 80 percent of the monthly invoices owed to Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and has kept our operations fluid.

However, following the privatization, a drastic shift occurred: ECG ceased receiving any revenue, leaving it unable to fulfil its financial commitments to the IPPs, and accumulated debt to over USD$1.8 billion at the time.

This, calls for the privatization of the ECG must be driven not by some imaginary ideal type organization that will overcome all of its challenges just because it is privatized.

As a country, we have gone that path many times in the past, but what has been the effect on those organizations ??

The debate over the privatization or otherwise of the ECG should take into consideration the following facts:

1. Importance of Reliable Electricity: Electricity is a vital component of economic development, powering industries, homes, and essential services. In Ghana, ensuring a reliable electricity supply is crucial for achieving sustainable development goals and improving living standards.

2. Challenges of Privatization: a. Profit Maximization vs. Public Service: Privatization often prioritizes profit maximization over public service. Private companies may focus on affluent areas, neglecting rural and low-income communities.

b. Tariff Increases: Privatization can lead to tariff hikes, burdening consumers, especially those with limited purchasing power.

c. Job Losses: Private ownership may result in workforce reduction, exacerbating unemployment and social challenges.

d. Infrastructure Neglect: Private investors may prioritize short-term gains, neglecting long-term infrastructure investments necessary for national development.

3. Lessons from Other Privatizations: a. Water Privatization in Ghana: Previous attempts to privatize water utilities in Ghana led to service deterioration, tariff hikes, and public backlash, ultimately resulting in re-municipalization.

b. Global Examples: International experiences with utility privatization have shown mixed results, with instances of failure and renationalization due to service quality concerns.

4. Alternative Solutions: a. Efficiency Improvements: Enhancing ECG's operational efficiency through modernization, technology adoption, and capacity building can improve service delivery without privatization.

b. Regulatory Reforms: Strengthening regulatory frameworks to ensure accountability, transparency, and consumer protection is crucial for enhancing utility performance.

c. Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs): Collaborative models that combine public ownership with private sector expertise can harness efficiency gains while safeguarding public interests.

5. Sustainable Public Ownership: a. Community Engagement: Empowering communities in decision-making processes ensures that electricity provision aligns with local needs and priorities.

b. Investment in Human Capital: Investing in ECG's workforce and equipping them with necessary skills enhances service quality and fosters organizational resilience.

c. Long-Term Planning: Adopting a strategic approach to infrastructure development and service provision ensures sustainable electricity access for future generations.

Privatization of ECG may seem appealing, but it poses significant risks to equitable access, affordability, and service quality.

Instead of pursuing privatization, Ghana should focus on strengthening the governance structure of ECG and the sector as a whole (an all-inclusive representation on the board of ECG), public ownership, regulatory oversight, and community engagement for responsible consumption( as a patriotic duty to pay for energy used), to achieve sustainable electricity provision.

Learning from past experiences and embracing innovative solutions, Ghana can overcome the challenges of energy delivery while fostering inclusive development for all its citizens.

Recommendation to Maintain Public Ownership of ECG Your Excellency, I humbly recommend maintaining public ownership of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) amidst calls for privatization.

Privatization may risk the accessibility, affordability, and stability of electricity services, crucial for national development.

By retaining public ownership, we ensure accountability, equitable access, and strategic governance control over a vital national asset.

This decision aligns with the commitment to serving the best interests of all citizens and safeguarding Ghana's energy future. If the conditions that were given to PDS at the time can be made available to the current state of ECG, with a reformed board composition, there will turn around in 3 months.”

Respectfully, Dr. Elikplim Kwabla Apetorgbor CEO, Independent Power Generators, Ghana. April 21, 2024. By Hamdia Mohammed