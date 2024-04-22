Residents of Takoradi express shock over KODA’s death

ModernGhana logo
Residents of Takoradi in the Western Region have expressed shock over the sudden demise of multiple award-winning Gospel singer and producer Kofi Owusu Dua Anto, popularly known as KODA.

KODA, who was a beloved figure in Sekondi-Takoradi, where he built a successful career in gospel music died on Sunday, April 21, 2024, after battling an undisclosed ailment.

KODA worked with many gospel artistes in and out of Ghana including the likes of Nii Okai, Pastor Joseph Gyebi, Danny Nettey, Pastor Joe Beecham, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Joyful Way Inc., Pastor Helen Yawson, Yaw Osei-Owusu, Ike Nanor, Eugene Zuta, Jesse Jenkins, Diana Hamilton and Calvis Hammond.

Citi News’ Western Regional Correspondent, Akwasi Agyei Annim, spoke to some Takoradi residents about their reaction to the passing of the gospel music star

Ernestina Kabi, a nurse told Akwasi Agyei Annim, “KODA has been a great musician for Takoradi…Takoradi has lost a great person, a great gospel musician…Any Gospel artiste who will come out from Takoradi is a prominent person but with KODA we were here with him. We have him as a brother and as a friend… God Knows the best…We can't decide anything for the family…We say a very big condolence to the Family.”

