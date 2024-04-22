In modern times, idea of strongholds can be challenged; NDC can win Ashanti region — Opare Addo

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has a chance of winning the Ashanti Region in the next general elections, according to the party's National Youth Organizer, George Opare Addo.

Opare Addo said the notion that the Ashanti Region is an NPP stronghold can be challenged in modern times, especially given the performance of the current government in the region.

"In modern times, the idea of strongholds can be challenged; especially when this government has performed abysmally in Ashanti region to the extent that ministers of state who hail from that region struggles to even mention just 3 projects of the NPP government in the region," Opare Addo wrote in a Facebook post on Monday, April 22.

The Youth Organizer said this while participating in the inauguration of constituency youth committees for Asante Akim Central and Manso Adubia constituencies in the Ashanti Region.

He urged NDC members and supporters in the region to not give up hope on winning the Ashanti vote.

“What's most important is working hard and committing to our collective agenda," Opare Addo stated.

The Ashanti Region is widely considered an NPP stronghold, having voted largely for the party in previous elections.