Mahama is sick; he speaks through his nose lately — Stephen Atubiga

Stephen Atubiga, a former member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed concern over changes he has noticed in former president John Dramani Mahama's speech patterns in recent times.

Stephen Atubiga took to Facebook on Monday, April 22, to share his observations that Mr. Mahama has been speaking through his nose lately.

“Listening to him speaking these days is very disturbing," said the former NDC flagbearer aspirant.

He further pleaded with Mr. Mahama's family to have the former president undergo a thorough medical checkup.

Mr. Atubiga noted that sometimes during speeches, Mahama will start speaking through his nose "with a sound like a serious Cold symptom."

"But, for one to be speaking through his nostrum for months, should be a health concern to the family and some of as citizens," Atubiga wrote.

He expressed hope that all is well with the former president's health, but said the changes in his voice are cause for concern.

The National Liberation Congress (NDC) founder said he remembers Mahama in his prayers and hopes "it's not the systems of what some Doctor friends are saying can trigger such, besides common Cold."