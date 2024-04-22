You've established yourself as anti-Ghanaian worker — TUC hits back at Prof Adei over 'least productive' comment

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) of Ghana has hit back at Professor Stephen Adei over his recent comments describing Ghanaian workers as the "least productive" in the world.

In a statement released on Monday, April 22, TUC Secretary General Dr. Yaw Baah accused Prof Adei of having a "morbid hatred" for Ghanaian workers and their unions.

He said the professor has "established himself firmly as anti-Ghanaian worker" through a series of negative comments targeting the productivity and dedication of Ghanaian labor over the years.

"We find it very strange and unfortunate that a Ghanaian professor of your calibre could make such statements about the working people of Ghana who are sacrificing so much for the development of the country," Dr Baah said in the statement.

He cited Prof Adei's recent comments on GHOne TV where the professor claimed "Togolese workers are more productive than Ghanaian workers" and that Ghanaian workers "sabotage their employers and that most Ghanaian workers are only at the workplace to steal."

The TUC Secretary General said this is just the latest in a string of "unsavoury comments" Prof Adei has made about Ghanaian labor, demonstrating a "consistent" and "deliberate" mission to "discredit Ghanaian workers at the least opportunity."

The TUC added that the TUC and organized labour "will no longer sit down for you to continue the unwarranted attacks on Ghanaian workers and their trade unions. We are convinced that you are clueless about industrial relations and the challenges Ghanaian workers are grappling with."