Bawumia will rank high ahead of Mahama in any anti-corruption test — Salam Mustapha

NPP Salam Mustapha, NPP National Youth Organizer
Salam Mustapha, NPP National Youth Organizer

Salam Mustapha, the National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has asserted that the anti-corruption credentials of the party's flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, suggesting that he would outshine John Mahama in any anti-corruption assessment.

During an interview conducted as part of his National Youth Campaign tour in the Ashanti Region, Mustapha emphasized Dr. Bawumia's clean record, both as a technocrat and a politician, stating that “he (Bawumia) has never been associated with any corruption allegations.”

In contrast, Mustapha implied that the same cannot be said for John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), suggesting that “Mahama has faced accusations of corruption during his tenure as president.”

Mustapha issued a challenge to those who doubt Dr. Bawumia's integrity, urging them to provide evidence to support their claims.

The purpose of Mustapha's tour in the Ashanti Region is to engage with the NPP Youth Wing and mobilize support for the party ahead of the upcoming limited voter registration exercise organized by the Electoral Commission.

The tour also aims to rally the youth behind the NPP government's "break the 8" agenda, which seeks to secure another term in office for the party in the upcoming elections.

News Reporter

