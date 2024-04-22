ModernGhana logo
Afigya Kwabre North: 38-year-old taxi driver stabbed to death at Akom

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng
A 38-year-old taxi driver has reportedly been stabbed to death
A 38-year-old taxi driver has reportedly been stabbed to death

A 38-year-old taxi driver has reportedly been stabbed to death at the F2 hotel at Akom in the Afigya Kwabre North District of the Ashanti Region.

The deceased identified as Afrifa Foster was allegedly stabbed by an unknown gang at about 3:30am midnight on Sunday, April 21, 2024.

Some eyewitnesses revealed that the deceased was stabbed after he tried to save a young man who was attacked by the yet-to-be-identified gang.

A former Assembly Member for the Area, Hon Oteng in an interview with this Reporter said the deceased went to the hotel to pick up a customer with his taxi cab.

"I was told Afrifa had had a call from his customers who hired his service to the hotel for a program to pick them up from the place at that particular time.

"On his arrival at the premises of the F2 hotel, he came across a young guy beaten up by some perpetrators so he decided to rescue the victim but unfortunately one of the unknown gang men stabbed him in the chest with a sharp object," he stated.

The former Assembly Member noted that the taxi driver died upon arrival at Saint Patrick Hospital.

He however revealed that the Boaman district police command has arrested one of the persons suspected to be part of the gang and he's currently assisting with investigations.

