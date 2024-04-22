ModernGhana logo
Two persons grabbed over death of US National at Nyinasen

Ghana Police Service has arrested two persons in connection with the death of a United States of America national at Nyinasen near Cape Coast in the Central Region.

The two suspects, Wisdom Sete, a Togolese, and Yussif Afrim, were arrested on Friday 19th April 2024 at Assin Prasso for their involvement in the alleged murder of Naomi Jehubiyah.

According to a preliminary Police investigation, Wisdom Sete, who is believed to be the fiancée of the deceased, allegedly conspired with Yussif Afrim to kill Naomi Jehubiyah.

The body has since been deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

Two vehicles belonging to the deceased have been retrieved from the suspects who are currently in custody assisting Police investigations.

