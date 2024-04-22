ModernGhana logo
ABANTU calls for women inclusivity ahead of 2024 general elections

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli II
In the dynamic city of Accra, a groundbreaking initiative took place on April 18th, 2024, as ABANTU for Development, in partnership with the African Women Development Fund (AWDF), launched "Abantu's Women Right and Election 2024."

This ambitious program, themed "Strengthening Activism for Gender-Responsive Elections 2024 in Ghana," aims to redefine the role of women and marginalized groups in the upcoming 2024 general elections, prioritizing inclusivity and empowerment.

The program also aims to redirect a greater share of national resources towards addressing the low representation of women in policy-making spaces.

Madam Hillary Gbedemah, a distinguished member of the Commission on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination Against Women, addressed the eager audience with fervor and purpose. She called upon women to adapt their activism strategies to align with the changing political landscape.

Gbedemah stressed the importance of implementing measures to address the underrepresentation of women in policy-making spaces, emphasizing that the 2024 general elections present an opportunity to advance gender sensitivity in the electoral process.

She highlighted the potential for increased women's participation in the 2024 elections and beyond to fundamentally improve the governance of the country, particularly in terms of inclusivity.

Rebecca Colecraft, Assistant Director at the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), added her perspective, noting the critical role women play in the traditional setup of Ghanaian households. She emphasized that women's involvement in politics and representation in public leadership positions are essential for the effective functioning of the electoral system.

Colecraft encouraged women to step forward boldly and contest various political positions, advocating for increased representation of women in the political arena.

