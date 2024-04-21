Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has debunked rumours claiming he has been selected as a running mate for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Dr. Adutwum's name has been circulating alongside other prominent figures within the party as potential candidates for the running mate slot. The others are Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, and Henry Kwabena Kokofu, the former Chief Executive Officer of the Environmental Protection Agency.

However, despite widespread speculation, NPP's Vice President and presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is yet to officially announce his running mate for the upcoming December 7 elections.

During an interview on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' morning show with Kwami Sefa Kayi, Dr. Adutwum was directly questioned about the rumoured of his selection.

"We’re told you will be his (Bawumia) Running Mate. Is it true?" Sefa Kayi inquired.

In reaction, Dr. Adutwum unequivocally denied any knowledge of being selected as Dr. Bawumia's running mate.

"I have no idea. I don’t know . . . You’re telling me now," Dr. Adutwum asserted.

He remained firm in his response, reiterating that he has had no discussions or indications from party officials about his potential candidacy for the running mate position.