CRM to bring LPG closer to consumers - NPA Boss

The Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, says the implementation of the Cylinder Recirculation Model (CRM) policy will improve safety in the distribution of LPG and bring it closer to the people.

Besides, he said, the policy would remove barriers in the distribution of LPG and make it more efficient and less costly in the delivery of LPG to homes.

Dr. Abdul-Hamid made the remarks in a speech read on his behalf by Dr. Joseph Wilson, Director of Research Monitoring and Evaluation of the NPA at a consumer sensitization programme on the (CRM) held on Wednesday at the Catholic Social Center in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

The program, chaired by the Upper East Regional Chairman of GPRTU, Mr Fatau Atinga, brought together key stakeholders and experts to share valuable insights.

The Director of Gas at the NPA, Mrs. Akua Ntiwaa Kwakye, who gave the welcome address, set the tone for the event and highlighted the significance of the LPG industry in Ghana.

In a presentation on CRM, the Head of Gas, Commercial Regulation Department of the NPA, Mr. Obed Kraine, gave comprehensive insights into CRM and shed more light on the policy and how it is going to be run.

Participants inquired about the assurance of receiving the exact amount of gas they pay for when exchanging their cylinders. Mr. Kraine had this to say, ‘The CRM policy includes robust measures to ensure transparency and accuracy in the exchange process. Cylinder exchange points will have mechanisms in place to verify the weight of the cylinders, preventing any discrepancies and ensuring that consumers receive the full value of their purchase’.

Again, concerns were raised about potential unemployment due to the implementation of CRM but Mr. Kraine debunked that assertion by saying, it is important to note that the transition to the CRM model aims to create new job opportunities in the LPG value chain.

Additional personnel will be required for cylinder distribution, maintenance, and related services.

To further emphasize safety measures, the Ghana National Fire Service conducted a demonstration, showcasing the appropriate actions to take in the event of an LPG-related incident.

Participants were provided with crucial safety tips to ensure the safe handling and usage of LPG.

Source: National Petroleum Authority

