19.04.2024

Underage marriage: Naa Okromo reunited with family; undergoes cleansing and purification rites

The Office of the Gborbu-Wulomo in the Nungua Traditional Area has confirmed the return of the 15-year-old Naa Okromo who was betrothed to the Chief Priest, Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII.

This follows an assurance by the government that the girl would be reunited with her parents on Thursday, April 18, after signing a bond.

The Spokesperson of the Office of the Gborbu-Wulomo, Tsetse Nii Bortey Kofi Frankwa II told Citi News that the necessary rites for the girl have commenced.

“I can confirm that by the help of God, we have Naa Yoomo Ayemuede and we have started with the cleansing rites and the purification rites for her to be able to perform her duties.”

The 15-year-old girl was released to her parents after a directive by the Attorney General. A psychological and medical evaluation also confirmed that she was not pregnant.

Minister Designate for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dakoa Newman, announced the development at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

“The attorney general has issued an interim report which is dated April 18, 2024, and has advised that in the best interest of the child and in accordance with Sections 2 and 5 of the Children's Act, the child should be released to her parent pending their complete review of the docket.

“Thus, the child will be reunited with her family today, April 18, 2024, after her parents have signed a bond,” she stated.

The Office of the Gborbu-Wulomo, Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII at a press briefing on Friday, April 12, said they were expecting the arrival of Naa Okromo, to commence the performance of traditional rites ahead of the Homowo festivities.

-citinewsroom

