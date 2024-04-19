Collision of new train with abandoned stationary vehicle under investigation - Railways Ministry 

The Ministry of Railways Development on Thursday said the police is investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision of its new train with a stationary vehicle while on test drive on the Tema-Mpakadan railway line.

It assured the public that safety remains its utmost priority, and that the Ministry was committed to ensuring the continued safe operation of its railway systems.

Giving a situational report on the incident, which occurred at exactly 1210 hours Thursday, it said during the Site Acceptance Test of the new Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU), upon approaching the curve at Km76+ 100 on the Tema-Mpakadan railway line, it encountered a vehicle stationed right across the rail track.

Despite the immediate application of the emergency braking system, the train was unable to come to a complete stop before colliding with the vehicle, a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said.

“It is important to note that the vehicle was unmanned, and the location where it was found is not designated as an authorized level crossing,” it said.

“Thankfully, there were no injuries sustained by passengers on the train or bystanders. However, there was minor damage to the driver's cab section of the train.”

It said the DMU involved had been moved to the workshop for further assessment and necessary repairs.

The incident had been promptly reported to the Police, and investigations are underway.

It urged all stakeholders to remain vigilant and adhere to safety protocols when operating or crossing railway tracks.

The Ministry said the situational report was issued in conjunction with its agencies; the Ghana Railway Development Authority and the Ghana Railway Company Ltd, together with officials and engineers from Pesa Bydgoszcz SA, the Polish manufacturer of the DMU 001.

"The Minister would provide further updates as the investigation progressed," the statement said.

GNA