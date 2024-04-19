ModernGhana logo
Police crashed to death while chasing okada on Kotei-Accra highway

A Lance Corporal of the police service, whose name is yet to be identified has been crushed to death after chasing a motor on the Kotei – Accra highway in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital.

According to reports, he lost his life after his motorcycle collided with a stationary truck on the Kumasi-Accra highway.

An eyewitness who confirmed the incident said the truck had developed a fault so the driver and mate were working on it when the policeman rammed into it, adding that both driver and mate left the scene after the incident.

The eyewitness noted that the deceased officer was screaming for breath, as life snuffed out of him with blood oozing from his head just at the tail end of the parked truck, while onlookers recorded the event on their phones.

He added that moments later, the officer's motorcycle collided with the truck, resulting in the fatal incident.

Despite efforts to render aid, the officer succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Meanwhile, the deceased body has been deposited at a certain morgue for preservation as the Police are investigating the matter.

-DGN online

