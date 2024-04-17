Missing BVDs: Court remands 3 EC staff, 1 student into police custody

Three staff of the Electoral Commission (EC) and one student have been remanded into Police custody for their suspected involvement in the stolen laptops and Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs) of the commission.

The missing BVDs have become a matter of concern after the Minority in Parliament raised an alarm and expressed worry over how it can affect the integrity of the 2024 General Election.

After blowing the alarm on the missing BVDs, the Minority led by its leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson called on the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service and other security agencies to investigate.

“I am concerned and worried because that devices in the hands of an unknown person can compromise the future elections,” Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson lamented.

Just last week, the Electoral Commission announced that it has reported some people connected to the missing BVDs to the Police.

Today, three of the staff of EC and one student arraigned before the Accra High Court have been remanded into Police custody.

The Police investigating the matter will continue with their work until the case is called by court at a later date.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission has assured that the integrity of the 2024 General Election will not be compromised.