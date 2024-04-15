Court issues bent warrant for arrest of CID boss, another top police official

The High Court in Accra has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of two top officials of the Ghana Police Service.

The officials include the Director General (DG) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police and the DG of the Legal and Prosecution Unit of the Ghana Police Service.

The warrants were issued on Monday, April 15, following the persistent failure of the two to appear in court to answer for alleged contempt charges.

This is concerning an application filed by Sureword Global Outreach, seeking an order for the respondents to release a vehicle they had impounded, with registration number GN 2925-20 to the applicant.

Although the court had ordered the release of the vehicle, the respondents repeatedly failed to appear before the court.

In court today, Counsel for the applicant, Abraham Arthur, moved an application for the committal of the CID boss and the DG of the Legal and Prosecution Unit for contempt.

The court said there was evidence on record to show that the court orders had been carried out and that there was an affidavit of service indicating that the order of the court to serve on the IGP had been carried out.

The court found that the respondents had "blatantly refused" to honour its directives, leading to the issuance of the bench warrant for their arrest.

"This court has extended enough courtesy to these public officers and due to the fact that there is nobody above the law, I hereby issue a bench warrant for the arrest of the respondents," the court said on Monday's sitting.