ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Court issues bent warrant for arrest of CID boss, another top police official

Headlines Court issues bent warrant for arrest of CID boss, another top police official
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The High Court in Accra has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of two top officials of the Ghana Police Service.

The officials include the Director General (DG) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police and the DG of the Legal and Prosecution Unit of the Ghana Police Service.

The warrants were issued on Monday, April 15, following the persistent failure of the two to appear in court to answer for alleged contempt charges.

This is concerning an application filed by Sureword Global Outreach, seeking an order for the respondents to release a vehicle they had impounded, with registration number GN 2925-20 to the applicant.

Although the court had ordered the release of the vehicle, the respondents repeatedly failed to appear before the court.

In court today, Counsel for the applicant, Abraham Arthur, moved an application for the committal of the CID boss and the DG of the Legal and Prosecution Unit for contempt.

The court said there was evidence on record to show that the court orders had been carried out and that there was an affidavit of service indicating that the order of the court to serve on the IGP had been carried out.

The court found that the respondents had "blatantly refused" to honour its directives, leading to the issuance of the bench warrant for their arrest.

"This court has extended enough courtesy to these public officers and due to the fact that there is nobody above the law, I hereby issue a bench warrant for the arrest of the respondents," the court said on Monday's sitting.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Fifi Kwetey, NDC General Secretaryleft and Chairperson of the Electoral Commission EC, Jean Mensah ‘Your belated admission to stolen BVDs casts doubt on your credibility’ — NDC to...

1 hour ago

Fifi Kwetey, General Secretary of the NDC ‘EC’s stolen laptops can be blueprints for potential electoral sabotage’ — NDC i...

1 hour ago

Court issues bent warrant for arrest of CID boss, another top police official Court issues bent warrant for arrest of CID boss, another top police official

1 hour ago

A Ghanaian voting Ejisu by-election: The level of money involved in our election is terrible; it’s...

2 hours ago

National Youth Organizer of the NDC, George Opare Addo You leave nurses and midwives unemployed while healthcare sector remains underst...

2 hours ago

Our negotiations with government have not achieved any meaningful outcome — Pre-tertiary teacher unions Our negotiations with government have not achieved any meaningful outcome — Pre-...

2 hours ago

VIDEO: NPP primary: Shame on you; youd have won if you lived a good life —Cynthia Morrison booed out ofvoting centre after defeat [VIDEO]: NPP primary: Shame on you; you’d have won if you ‘lived a good life’ — ...

2 hours ago

Former President, John Dramani Mahama Ghana is poorer because Akufo-Addo’s gov’t chooses political convenience over de...

2 hours ago

Election 2024: Stay away from NDC that offers nothing but fear — Ahiagbah Election 2024: Stay away from NDC that offers nothing but fear — Ahiagbah

2 hours ago

Vice President and flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia We will respect, work with anyone you choose as Running Mate – NPP Ashanti Const...

Just in....
body-container-line