ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
15.04.2024 Social News

'Mocking disability is an offense, some of your fans are persons with disabilities' – GSPD cautions Shatta Wale for insulting Stonebwoy

Shatta WaleShatta Wale
15.04.2024 LISTEN

The Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled (GSPD) has cautioned Shatta Wale, a Ghanaian musician, to desist from using a person's disability to mock him.

A statement issued by the GSPD and signed by Mr Matthew Annor Kodom, National President, said his organisation had seen a video circulating on social media where Shatta Wale mocks Stonebouy, his colleague musician with disability.

In the said video, Shatta Wale said, “You are a bad person that is why God made you a disabled person, you are a disabled person don't try and fight an able person.”

The GSPD said by the statement Shatta Wale was trying to say that God made all persons with disabilities that way because they were bad.

The statement said: “We want to remind Shatta Wale that a section of his own fans are persons with disabilities.”

It said the GSPD took exception to this statement and asked Shatta Wale to retract the statement, remove the video from social media and apologise to all persons with disability and all Ghanaians.

The GSPD reiterated that being a person with disability did not mean “you are cursed, or God is punishing you.”

Referencing the Disability Act 715, the GSPD said, using a person's disability to mock him or her or making derogatory remarks about a person's disability is a punishable offence.

The statement said such primitive utterance should not have come from a high-profile personality like Shatta Wale, condemning the act as highly irresponsible.

The GSPD advised the public to embrace persons with disabilities and be empathetic towards them. “Disability does not mean a person is cursed or is being punished by God,” it reiterated.

GNA

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Fifi Kwetey, NDC General Secretaryleft and Chairperson of the Electoral Commission EC, Jean Mensah ‘Your belated admission to stolen BVDs casts doubt on your credibility’ — NDC to...

2 hours ago

Fifi Kwetey, General Secretary of the NDC ‘EC’s stolen laptops can be blueprints for potential electoral sabotage’ — NDC i...

2 hours ago

Court issues bent warrant for arrest of CID boss, another top police official Court issues bent warrant for arrest of CID boss, another top police official

2 hours ago

A Ghanaian voting Ejisu by-election: The level of money involved in our election is terrible; it’s...

3 hours ago

National Youth Organizer of the NDC, George Opare Addo You leave nurses and midwives unemployed while healthcare sector remains underst...

3 hours ago

Our negotiations with government have not achieved any meaningful outcome — Pre-tertiary teacher unions Our negotiations with government have not achieved any meaningful outcome — Pre-...

3 hours ago

VIDEO: NPP primary: Shame on you; youd have won if you lived a good life —Cynthia Morrison booed out ofvoting centre after defeat [VIDEO]: NPP primary: Shame on you; you’d have won if you ‘lived a good life’ — ...

3 hours ago

Former President, John Dramani Mahama Ghana is poorer because Akufo-Addo’s gov’t chooses political convenience over de...

3 hours ago

Election 2024: Stay away from NDC that offers nothing but fear — Ahiagbah Election 2024: Stay away from NDC that offers nothing but fear — Ahiagbah

3 hours ago

Vice President and flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia We will respect, work with anyone you choose as Running Mate – NPP Ashanti Const...

Just in....
body-container-line