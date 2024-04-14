ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Alhaji Bawumia's Inconsistent And Unprincipled Leadership Style Is Worrying

Feature Article Alhaji Bawumia's Inconsistent And Unprincipled Leadership Style Is Worrying
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Alhaji Bawumia's choice of language during different religious celebrations has raised eyebrows, with many questioning the sincerity behind his words. Addressing Christians as "My fellow believers" during Easter, while reserving the term "brothers and sisters" for Muslims during Eid-ul-Fitr, highlights a glaring inconsistency in his approach.

This deliberate distinction appears to be a strategic political move rather than a genuine display of inclusivity and respect for all religious groups. If not to deceive Christians for their votes, why would a practising Muslim address Christians as "My fellow believers" and address his fellow Muslims as "My brother and sisters"

Furthermore, Bawumia's failure to denounce LGBTQI issues in the presence of Christians during Easter celebrations, only to do so when addressing Muslims, further accentuates this inconsistency.

The selective application of principles and values based on the audience suggests a calculated attempt to appease specific groups for political gain rather than a principled stance on important social issues.

Such inconsistencies not only undermine the credibility of Bawumia's leadership but also call into question the authenticity of his commitment to religious unity and tolerance.

Shalom shalom!
Ebo Buckman

More from this author (78)

More

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Geopolitical Skirmish: Israel and Iran Lock Horns, Throwing US Foreign Policy into Disarray Geopolitical Skirmish: Israel and Iran Lock Horns, Throwing US Foreign Policy in...

1 hour ago

Any further attacks on our installations, personnel would be met with appropriate response – GAF warns Tema Youth Any further attacks on our installations, personnel would be met with appropriat...

3 hours ago

AFP - MICHAEL TEWELDE Killing of politician from Ethiopia's Oromia region sparks fear of unrest

3 hours ago

via REUTERS - POOL Germany's Chancellor Scholz travels to China to discuss trade and Ukraine

3 hours ago

REUTERS - Amir Cohen France joins other countries condemning Iranian drone attacks on Israel

3 hours ago

Alabaki Abbas Ishag is one of 8.5 million people displaced by fighting between Sudan's regular army and paramilitaries. By Joris Bolomey AFP A year into Sudan war, refugees try to survive in Chad

3 hours ago

Songezo Zibi C, said he fears many Souh Africans have 'given up on politics'. By MARCO LONGARI AFPFile South Africa fragmented opposition jostles for visibility

13 hours ago

Asamoah Gyan pays courtesy call on NSA Asamoah Gyan pays courtesy call on NSA 

13 hours ago

Sissala East MP, Amidu Issahaku Chinnia A man who is attracted to a man is sick – Sissala East MP

13 hours ago

Celebrities and influencers showcasing the Tecno Camon 30 series at the launch event MTN Ghana offers newly launched Tecno Camon 30 series 2.5GB monthly data for 6 m...

Just in....
body-container-line