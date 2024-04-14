Alhaji Bawumia's Inconsistent And Unprincipled Leadership Style Is Worrying

Alhaji Bawumia's choice of language during different religious celebrations has raised eyebrows, with many questioning the sincerity behind his words. Addressing Christians as "My fellow believers" during Easter, while reserving the term "brothers and sisters" for Muslims during Eid-ul-Fitr, highlights a glaring inconsistency in his approach.

This deliberate distinction appears to be a strategic political move rather than a genuine display of inclusivity and respect for all religious groups. If not to deceive Christians for their votes, why would a practising Muslim address Christians as "My fellow believers" and address his fellow Muslims as "My brother and sisters"

Furthermore, Bawumia's failure to denounce LGBTQI issues in the presence of Christians during Easter celebrations, only to do so when addressing Muslims, further accentuates this inconsistency.

The selective application of principles and values based on the audience suggests a calculated attempt to appease specific groups for political gain rather than a principled stance on important social issues.

Such inconsistencies not only undermine the credibility of Bawumia's leadership but also call into question the authenticity of his commitment to religious unity and tolerance.

Shalom shalom!

Ebo Buckman