If you are against LGBTQ+, sign the bill when Akufo-Addo travels out of Ghana — Dafeamekpor tells Bawumia

South Dayi MP Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor has challenged 2024 NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to take a stronger stance in supporting Ghana's controversial anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

In a post via X on Thursday, April 11, the NDC MP called on the Vice President to sign the bill into law when President Akufo-Addo, who seems reluctant to sign, travel abroad.

Dafeamekpor wrote: "In this video, Alhaji Dr. Mahmoud Bawumia, our Veep, is heard and seen saying that by our cultural ethos and his Muslim beliefs, he is against LGBTQ+. Fantastic. I expect our Veep to sign the Bill into law when next the Prez travels and he acts as the Head of State. That's all."

This came after Bawumia recently broke his silence on the issue of LGBTQ+ rights in Ghana.

With calls growing for him to clarify his position, the 2024 NPP flagbearer stated on April 11 that both his faith and culture prohibit LGBTQ+ practices.

Bawumia cited a Quran verse forbidding homosexual acts, describing them as unnatural.

“My faith strictly opposes homosexuality without exception. No room for debate or grey areas. I cannot endorse what my religion, and Ghana's major faiths, clearly prohibit," he said.

The Vice President affirmed he would maintain his opposition both as VEEP and as potential future President.

However, the bill targeting LGBTQ+ people has faced legal challenges over human rights concerns.

With two court cases challenging its constitutionality, President Akufo-Addo has delayed signing the bill until the court rules.