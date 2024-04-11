ModernGhana logo
Continue to promote peace for accelerated development - Ashanti Council of Zongo Chiefs tell Ghanaians

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
The Porter for Council of Zongo Chiefs in the Ashanti Region, Mohammed Abubakar has stressed the need for Ghanaians to continue to promote peace for accelerated development.

The porter who doubles as the Chief of Touareg community in Ghana observed that maintaining national peace and harmony was a collective responsibility of every well-meaning Ghanaian.

He said this during the Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Ashanti Regional Central Mosque which marked the end of Ramadan on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with this reporter, Mr Abubakar said Ghanaians are well known for their tolerance and hospitality, adding that, these traits must continue to promote peaceful coexistence among citizens.

He used the occasion to commend Muslims across the world for observing yet another peaceful Ramadan.

"Ramadan is a period of fasting where Muslims are required to abstain from food and water, from sunrise to sunset, this is also a spiritual exercise that helps Muslims to get rid of undesirable habits while imbibing their fortitude and patience.

"The month-long fasting also enables Muslims to emphasize with least fortunate members in society, and indeed Muslims in the country have yet again demonstrated that they are very peaceful and loving people," he said.

