Performance tracker by gov’t needless; Ghanaians can measure your performance in their pocket – Kofi Adams

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Buem Constituency, Kofi Adams has raised concern about the Performance Tracker launched by government, insisting that it is deceptive.

Speaking to TV3, he argued that the Tracker is needless when Ghanaians can measure the performance of government by looking at their pocket.

“To come to my own school, Bishop Herman College where I attended, they are reporting that St Augutisne’s House, House 1 that works in that house is 100 percent complete but I was in the school just on Tuesday 26 March 2024, that project and nothing has happened to it.

“For the government to spend our money to report that in Bishop Herman College, St Augustine’s House, House 1 has been completed 100 percent is another lie. The best way to measure our performance will be in our pockets. We will not spend money to go and follow a tracker or a performance tracker that is deceptive or will mention things that do not exist,” Kofi Adams indicated.

Government on Wednesday, April 10, launched the Performance Tracker at GIMPA, in Accra.

The platform is aimed at ensuring transparency and accountability in the execution of infrastructure projects across the country.

The tracker according to government will help address longstanding concerns about the accuracy and reliability of project presentations, particularly the use of artists' impressions to depict final outcomes.

The platform is to serve as a reliable mechanism for showcasing the progress and impact of infrastructure projects, thereby instilling trust and confidence among citizens.