Ayawaso North NPP PC Ibrahim Sannie dragged to court for using Bawumia's name to allegedly defraud two of $16,000 in visa scam

Ibrahim Sannie, the New Patriotic Party's parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso North constituency in the Greater Accra Region has allegedly defrauded two persons of a total of $16,000 under the guise of securing them US visas with the help of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to a statement of claim filed at the Accra Circuit Court by lawyer Richard Asare Baffour on behalf of his clients Swo Philip Anyagri and Ethel Alenga and intercepted by ModernGhana News, Sannie had promised in October 2023 he could secure US visas for the applicants with the help of the Vice President.

The court document quotes: "that he had the ability to secure a US Visa for any Applicant the 2nd Plaintiff may be interested in sponsoring."

It further alleges that Ethel Alenga gave Sannie $9,366 through his associate Larry Samba. It added that another $7,000 was also allegedly paid by Ethel Alenga to Samba.

However, over a month after the payments were made, the promised visas were not delivered by Ibrahim Sannie aka Vanbel.

The court summons reveals that when Alenga and Anyagri requested a refund, Sannie only refunded $2,000 through Samba and promised to refund the remaining $14,366 in a few days.

To date, the court summons noted that the outstanding amount has still not been paid back despite repeated promises.

A criminal complaint was made to the police according to the statement of claim. It adds that a cheque issued by Sannie to the investigating officer as prospective refund later proved to be invalid.

The plaintiffs are now seeking full payment of the $14,366 owed along with interest payments and damages from Sannie and Samba.

Per reports, the MP hopeful is alleged to be defrauding some desperate Zongo youth who want to travel abroad in the constituency with the same visa promise.

Other victims, who have allegedly been defrauded of $10,600 are Nabia Mohammed Asraf and Nurudeen Bashiru.

