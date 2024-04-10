ModernGhana logo
10.04.2024 Agriculture

We haven't approved commercial use of 14 GM maize, soybean varieties — MoFA

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) has clarified that it has not given approval for the commercialization of 14 genetically modified (GM) maize and soybean products approved by the Ghana National Biosafety Authority (NBA).

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, April 10, MoFA's Public Relations unit said "MoFA has not, through its National Variety Release and Registration Committee (NVRRC) of the National Seed Council (NSC) approved the commercialization of the maize and soya products as approved by NBA."

The ministry went on to state categorically that "these released products should not and must not be used as seeds in Ghana."

This comes amid concerns raised by some commercial and smallholder farmers and aggregators about the registration and approval given to the 14 GM crops by the NBA under the Biosafety Act of 2011.

"MoFA remains committed to monitoring the utilization of these products in the country and encourages all stakeholders, including commercial and small-scale farmers, to adhere to the use of MoFA-approved (registered) seed varieties,” it stressed.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Journalists for Environment, Science, Health and Agriculture (GJESHA) has called on the government to impose an immediate moratorium on the commercial release of genetically modified (GM) crops in Ghana.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, April 9, GJESHA General Secretary Prince Kwame Tamakloe expressed "great concern" over the recent approval of 14 GM products by the Ghana National Biosafety Authority (NBA) for commercialization without sufficient public consultation and independent scientific review

410202482501-l5gsk8v331-img2451.jpeg

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

