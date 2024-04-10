TECNO set to launch CAMON 30 Series in Ghana: A Fusion of Fashion and AI

ModernGhana logo
In the world of smartphones, innovation knows no bounds, and TECNO is set to prove this once again with the upcoming release of the CAMON 30 Series. Scheduled for launch in Ghana on April 12th, 2024, this exclusive event will be a star-studded affair, attracting renowned football icons, celebrated personalities, influential social media figures, tech gurus, Key Partners, Distributors and TECNO's loyal fan base.

A standout feature of the CAMON series has always been its emphasis on professional-grade photography and sleek design, catering to the tastes of modern individuals and content creators who demand nothing but the best. And the CAMON 30 Series is set to take this legacy to new heights with the partnership with SONY.

Recognition for TECNO's design prowess came in the form of the Platinum MUSE Design Award 2024, where the CAMON 30 Series Tech Art Leather Edition clinched the top spot in the "Product Design – Telecommunications" category. This accolade only serves to underscore the CAMON 30 series' status as a true work of art.

410202482521-qulxpcb543-picture2

But the CAMON 30 Series isn't just about photography; it introduces the iconic Classic Side-axis Camera Design, blending classic camera aesthetics with modern flair. And with features like the industry-first suede Tech-Art Leather back panel, each device in the series exudes luxury and sophistication, setting a new standard for smartphone design.

At the heart of the CAMON 30 Series lies a commitment to exceptional imaging capabilities. The CAMON 30 Pro 5G, in particular, boasts of three 50MP lenses, promising a truly spectacular video and photography experience with its advanced AI technology.

410202482523-qulwoba442-picture3

Comprising four distinct models - CAMON 30 Premier 5G, CAMON 30 Pro 5G, CAMON 30 5G, and CAMON 30 - this latest addition promises something for everyone, prioritizing a professional camera experience and a trendy design that caters to the modern, fashion-conscious individual, photography enthusiast, tech-savvy individuals, content creators or simply someone who appreciates a great camera device.

As the launch event draws near, anticipation is at an all-time high and TECNO fans are excited about the official launch of the CAMON 30 Series in Ghana. TECNO has set the stage for a showcase where AI and fashion converge to redefine the endless possibilities in the world of smartphones. The CAMON 30 Series is set to make its mark on the Ghanaian market and fans can get more updates on Tecno Ghana’s official Tiktok page; https://www.tiktok.com/@tecnomobileghana?_t=8lFHt7jxMgg&_r=1

Source: Tecno

