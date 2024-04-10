ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NSS opens registration for defaulters, private candidates

Headlines NSS opens registration for defaulters, private candidates
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has announced the reopening of registration for Ghanaian graduates who were previously unable to enroll for their mandatory national service.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, April 10, the Scheme said registration is now open for "defaulters and private candidates for the 2024/2025 service year."

This includes those who started but did not complete national service previously as well as private candidates certified by recognized tertiary institutions.

"Eligible applicants include previous applicants who started but could not complete their national service, private applicants certified by accredited tertiary institutions, and Ghanaian nationals who have studied abroad," said Armstrong Esaah, Director of Corporate Affairs at NSS.

The directive provides a new opportunity for Ghanaians who for various reasons missed out on national service after graduating from high school or college.

Candidates have between now and June 28 to submit the required documents to any of NSS' regional or head offices for processing.

This includes school transcripts, certificates, attestation letters, ID copies and proof of nationality.

410202465313-j4eq2762gb-img2444.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Mahama donates to Muslims in Ada Mahama donates to Muslims in Ada  

2 hours ago

NDC poses 35 questions to EC at IPAC meeting over missing BVDs NDC poses 35 questions to EC at IPAC meeting over missing BVDs

2 hours ago

IGP delegation meets woman whose ear Police Officer mutilated IGP delegation meets woman whose ear Police Officer mutilated

2 hours ago

CHRAJ appeals to Akufo-Addo to urgently sign Anti-witchcraft Bill CHRAJ appeals to Akufo-Addo to “urgently” sign Anti-witchcraft Bill

2 hours ago

Im not too young to go to Parliament – Edem Agbana reply critics I’m not too young to go to Parliament – Edem Agbana reply critics

2 hours ago

Running mate: Your delays are creating enemies, giving us sleepless night – COKA to Bawumia Running mate: Your delays are creating enemies, giving us sleepless night – COKA...

2 hours ago

GNPC risks collapsing after 2026 over govts continuous indebtedness – PIAC GNPC risks collapsing after 2026 over govt’s continuous indebtedness – PIAC

2 hours ago

GRASAG gives gov't one-week ultimatum over delay in research support grants GRASAG gives gov't one-week ultimatum over delay in research support grants

2 hours ago

Abronyes wife tipped to win Ejisu NPP Primaries – Survey Abronye’s wife tipped to win Ejisu NPP Primaries – Survey

3 hours ago

Serwaa Amihere, Ghanaian broadcaster EIB Network launches independent investigation to find who released Serwaa Amihe...

Just in....
body-container-line