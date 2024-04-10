NSS opens registration for defaulters, private candidates

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has announced the reopening of registration for Ghanaian graduates who were previously unable to enroll for their mandatory national service.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, April 10, the Scheme said registration is now open for "defaulters and private candidates for the 2024/2025 service year."

This includes those who started but did not complete national service previously as well as private candidates certified by recognized tertiary institutions.

"Eligible applicants include previous applicants who started but could not complete their national service, private applicants certified by accredited tertiary institutions, and Ghanaian nationals who have studied abroad," said Armstrong Esaah, Director of Corporate Affairs at NSS.

The directive provides a new opportunity for Ghanaians who for various reasons missed out on national service after graduating from high school or college.

Candidates have between now and June 28 to submit the required documents to any of NSS' regional or head offices for processing.

This includes school transcripts, certificates, attestation letters, ID copies and proof of nationality.