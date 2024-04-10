ModernGhana logo
GRASAG gives gov't one-week ultimatum over delay in research support grants

The leadership of the Graduate Students Association of Ghana (GRASAG) has issued a one-week ultimatum to government demanding the payment of research support grants, commonly known as “bursaries” owed them.

The association earlier in 2024 expressed concerns over the three-year delay in the disbursement of funds.

During a press briefing in Accra, on Wednesday, April 10, the President of the University of Ghana Chapter for GRASAG, Claudius Angsongna highlighted the adverse impact of the delay on numerous graduate students’ activities.

He warned that a demonstration would be inevitable if their concerns were not addressed promptly.

“We wish to express our profound dissatisfaction with the persistent delays in the disbursement of research grants by the Scholarship Secretariat. Despite the repeated assurances, the crucial financial assistance required for our research endeavours remains elusive.

“For approximately three years now, GRASAG members have been deprived of any governmental support to conduct research. We implore the director of the Scholarship Secretariat to promptly address the issue to fulfil the obligations of graduate students. Graduate students are neglected, and we’re suffering.

“We call on the government to increase the funding for graduate students and ensure that we’re adequately resourced. We demand a response from the government within a week, in the absence of that, we will organize nationwide demonstrations and further press conferences to highlight our grievances.”

