Increase cocoa prices to Gh¢3,000 if you want us to be satisfied - Farmers to Akuffo Addo

By King Amoah || Contributor
Farmers in the Amansie West district of the Ashanti region are calling upon President Akufo-Addo and other relevant stakeholders to urgently consider further increments to cocoa prices before they can find satisfaction.

Expressing their concerns to the press in Manso Akropong, the farmers acknowledged the recent increase in cocoa prices but deemed it insufficient. Despite the raise from Gh¢1,308 to Gh¢2,070 per bag, they believe the current price fails to cover their production expenses, resulting in losses.

Mr. Kassim Ibrahim, a two-time best farmer in the Ashanti region and a respected figure in the cocoa industry, voiced his frustration with the treatment farmers receive from successive governments. He disclosed that the unfavorable conditions have nearly pushed him to abandon farming altogether.

Ibrahim criticized the government for its inability to effectively combat illegal mining activities, known as galamsey. He highlighted instances where miners forcibly acquire land from farmers who rejected their lucrative offers.

Expressing his disillusionment, Ibrahim hinted at the possibility of selling his cocoa farm to miners if the government continues to demonstrate a lack of commitment in addressing illegal mining activities.

