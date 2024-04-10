‘We’ve been successfully predicting elections since 2019’ — Global InfoAnalytics replies NPP’s criticism of poll findings

Independent research firm Global InfoAnalytics has defended its track record of accurately predicting election outcomes in Ghana, amid criticism of a recent poll from the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In response to claims by NPP 2024 campaign Communications Director Dennis Miracle Aboagye that a recent Global InfoAnalytics poll did not reflect realities on the ground, the polling firm pointed to its successful predictions in past elections.

In a press conference held on Tuesday, April 9, Miracles Aboagye stated that the poll result from Global InfoAnalytics putting former President John Mahama ahead of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is not a true reflection of reality on the ground.

"Global InfoAnalytics has been carrying out polls since 2019 and has the track record of successfully predicting elections outcomes with precision," the firm stated in a part of its response to Miracles Aboagye.

It cited how in the 2020 general election, its final pre-election poll projected that incumbent Nana Akufo-Addo would secure 50.4% of the vote, plus or minus 1.9% margin of error. Akufo-Addo went on to win with 51.3% of the vote.

Global InfoAnalytics also noted how in the 2023 NPP primaries, it correctly predicted Dr Mahamudu Bawumia would win with 58.4%, plus or minus 1.9% margin of error. Official results showed Bawumia secured 61.3% of the vote.

"Readers should be reminded that according to Dennis Miracle Aboagye, their internal poll had pointed to between 75% to 85% win for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and that any poll carried out by any organisation that does not put Dr Bawumia above 75% was not credible," the firm stated.

Global InfoAnalytics stressed that its polls have consistently reflected realities on the ground in Ghana based on economic and political trends.

The firm invited its critics to scrutinize its methodology rather than make baseless claims.

It said it would continue updating Ghanaian voters and stakeholders based on rigorous survey data.

Find the full response from the Global InfoAnalytics in the attachment below: