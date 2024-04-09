GPRTU unable to control drivers in Bono Region over new lorry fares

Mr Justice Kwame Frimpong, the Deputy Bono Regional Vice Chairman of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), says it is difficult for the secretariat to control commercial drivers in the region over charging of new lorry fares.

The GPRTU has instructed its members to hold on to the 30 percent proposed increment on transport fares nationwide.

However, Mr Frimpong, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Monday, expressed worry that though the secretariat had ordered drivers not to increase the fares, confirmed reports received by the union showed some of them had failed to comply, and were charging new fares.

He said the situation was disturbing because that could bring about misunderstanding and confrontation between commercial drivers and their passengers.

“We can confirm that some of the drivers have calculated by themselves and are charging new fares,” he stated.

That notwithstanding, Mr Frimpong said the union could not largely blame the drivers due to price hikes in fuel, increasing cost of spare parts, as well as insurance, licenses, and road worthy renewal charges.

He appealed to drivers in the region to exercise patience and called on the national leadership of the union to facilitate processes for the implementation of the new fares before the situation got out of hand.

Meanwhile, the Progressive Transport Owners Association (PROTOA) has cautioned members against charging new fares.

Mr Peter Akom, the National Organiser of the Association, told the GNA in an interview in Sunyani that the Association would not spare drivers who collected new fares until the fares were set.

He said the government was still negotiating with the transport union to agree on a percentage increase, saying it was an offence for members to calculate by themselves and charge new fares.

“We, therefore, advise our members and all commercial drivers to remain patient, and wait before the new fares,” Mr Akom stated.

GNA