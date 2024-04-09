Mussa Dankwah, the Executive Director of Global Info Analytics, has cautioned against complacency following recent polls that put former President John Dramani Mahama ahead of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming December 7 elections.

The most recent poll showed John Mahama leading with 54.3 percent, while Dr. Bawumia secured 34.6 percent.

Alan Kyerematen of the Movement for Change had 7.5 percent, and Nana Kwame Bediako of the New Force polled 2.3 percent.

During an interview on TV3’s New Day show, Dankwah emphasized that while the current polls may indicate a certain trend, a lot could change between now and election day.

"A lot can change because today is not December 7," he remarked.

The Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, raised concerns about the methodology of the poll, suggesting that it may not accurately capture public sentiment due to potential issues with translation and comprehension of the survey questions.

But Dankwah stressed that Global Info Analytics provides detailed data from their surveys, allowing for a thorough examination of the results regardless of any reservations about the methodology.

"We give enough data so even if you don’t like the methodology, look at the data," Dankwah affirmed.