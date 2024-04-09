ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Anything can happen between now and election day —  Global Info Analytics on polls putting Mahama ahead of Bawumia

Elections Mussa Dankwah, the Executive Director of Global Info Analytics
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Mussa Dankwah, the Executive Director of Global Info Analytics

Mussa Dankwah, the Executive Director of Global Info Analytics, has cautioned against complacency following recent polls that put former President John Dramani Mahama ahead of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming December 7 elections.

The most recent poll showed John Mahama leading with 54.3 percent, while Dr. Bawumia secured 34.6 percent.

Alan Kyerematen of the Movement for Change had 7.5 percent, and Nana Kwame Bediako of the New Force polled 2.3 percent.

During an interview on TV3’s New Day show, Dankwah emphasized that while the current polls may indicate a certain trend, a lot could change between now and election day.

"A lot can change because today is not December 7," he remarked.

The Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, raised concerns about the methodology of the poll, suggesting that it may not accurately capture public sentiment due to potential issues with translation and comprehension of the survey questions.

But Dankwah stressed that Global Info Analytics provides detailed data from their surveys, allowing for a thorough examination of the results regardless of any reservations about the methodology.

"We give enough data so even if you don’t like the methodology, look at the data," Dankwah affirmed.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Osu Police extort GH3000 after planting wee on two men Osu Police extort GH¢3000 after planting wee on two men

3 hours ago

We're unhappy with you – CSOs descend on NPP govt over life-saving drugs locked up at Tema Port We're unhappy with you – CSOs descend on NPP gov’t over life-saving drugs locked...

3 hours ago

Homes submerged in floodwaters at Ada Homes submerged in floodwaters at Ada

3 hours ago

COCOBOD has incurred losses since Akufo-Addo assumed office – Eric Opoku COCOBOD has incurred losses since Akufo-Addo assumed office – Eric Opoku

3 hours ago

Govts 58 increase in producer price for cocoa a rip-off – Eric Opoku Govt’s 58% increase in producer price for cocoa a rip-off – Eric Opoku

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo assents Wildlife Management Resources Bill 2022 into law Akufo-Addo assents Wildlife Management Resources Bill 2022 into law

3 hours ago

Henry Quarteymiddle Interior Minister and IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampareleft 2024 elections: ‘Arrest anyone who passes inciteful comments on social media’ — ...

3 hours ago

Interior Minister, Henry Quartey 2024 election: We will come after you if you incite anyone to engage in violence...

3 hours ago

Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer of the NDC ‘Our government is terribly sick!’ — Sammy Gyamfi on locked-up medicines at Tema...

3 hours ago

Delays in clearing lifesaving medicines at Tema port to end by Friday — Health Ministry Delays in clearing lifesaving medicines at Tema port to end by Friday — Health M...

Just in....
body-container-line