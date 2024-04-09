Champions League: Guardiola warns Manchester City to expect pride from Madrid

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola urged his players to forget about last season's semi-final annihilation of Real Madrid when the sides clash on Tuesday night at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Following a 1-1 draw in the Spanish capital, Real – who had beaten City on their way tothe 2022 crown – were pulverized 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

Carlo Ancelotti's team would present a different challenge, said Guardiola in the prelude to the game.

"It's difficult. Because beating Real Madrid two times the same way is impossible ... because they learn. They have pride.

"Expect different games in the same game," added the Spaniard who steered City to their first title in European club football's most prestigious competition after lifting the English Premier League trophy and the FA Cup.

"They will be able to press high, so aggressive. They are so dangerous," said Guardiola who with Ancelotti are among only seven men who have won the European Cup as players before turning their hand to coaching.

"Everybody knows the strength or the transitions that they have.

"At the same time, you can't come to the Bernabeu just to control the game. You have to try to hurt them, to punch them, to let them feel we are here to score a goal. We feel strong. We are incredibly confident."

Deja vu

Ancelotti admitted he was anxious about facing Manchester City for a third year running.

"It will be an attractive football match," added the Italian. "Each team has its own characteristics, with a lot of quality in both teams. This quality will make for a very nice match on a technical level."

In Tuesday night's other quarter-final first leg, English Premier League leaders Arsenal host Bayern Munich.

Arsenal are seeking a first appearance in the semi-finals since 2009 while Bayern need glory in the competition to salvage a disastrous domestic campaign.

Third tier Saarbrucken knocked then out of the German Cup in the second round last November and Bundesliga pacesetters Bayer Leverkusen enjoy a 16-point cushion over them with six games remaining.

"We've been rightly criticised after our performances in the German Cup and the Bundesliga," said Bayern head coach Thomas Tuchel.

"We accept that. The consistency in our performances wasn't what we expect from ourselves but it's been at a high level so far in theChampions League. We've achieved our minimum goal."

On Wednesday, Paris Saint-Germain face Barcelona at the Parc des Princes in their first leg of their quarter-final and Atletico Madrid host Borussia Dortmund.