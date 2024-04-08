Former NPP youth organizer donates food to Muslims, seeks Islamic prayers for Dr Opoku-Prempeh

Mr Richard Kwadwo Adu, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Wenchi Municipality of the Bono Region at the weekend presented food items to some Muslim leaders in the Municipality.

The items comprise quantities of bags of rice and gallons of oil as well as some undisclosed sums of money.

Mr Adu, a former Wenchi Youth Organiser of the NPP made the presentation after he sought for Islamic prayers in favour of Dr Mathew Opoku-Prempeh as the running mate for the Vice President Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, the Election 2024 flagbearer of the NPP.

He said Wenchi remained the birthroot of the NPP, and expressed the belief that with the Muslim prayers, Allah would intervene in the choice of Dr Opoku-Prempeh, the Minister of Energy and the Member for Manhyia in the Ashanti Region.

“In your moments of incessant prayers, I strongly believe and convinced that Allah would definitely listen and answer you so that Dr Opoku-Prempeh would be chosen as the NPP running mate for the party’s election victory in the December 7, general election,” Mr Adu stated.

Alhaji Issah Ibrahim Bamba, the Wenchi Municipal Chief Imam who led the Islamic prayers, thanked the donor for the gesture and promised to always remember and pray for not only Dr Opoku-Prempeh but also the Vice President Dr Bawumia.

The Muslims also prayed for peaceful elections that would help consolidate the gains of the country’s fledgling democracy.

Alhaji Bamba advised the NPP to be guarded and not allow the party’s appointment of a running mate to divide their front, rather contest the Election 2024 with a formidable front.

He also cautioned the Muslim youth against election-violence, and charged the Zongo youth and followers of the various political parties to remain decorous in their campaigns.