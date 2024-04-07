ModernGhana logo
Lambussie MP urges legislative intervention, curriculum change in Africa

By Bassing Kamaldeen II Contributor
The Member of Parliament for Lambussie Constituency; Hon Dr.Bright Bakye Yelviel, BALIGI calls for legislative intervention in curriculum development and change in Africa.

He made this call during a panel discussion in the ongoing 2nd Africa Education Summit at the University of Nottingham, UK on the challenges facing education in Africa and the role of parliament in influencing curriculum development and change.

Representing the Ghanaian Parliamentary delegation at the summit, he underscored the role of the legislative arm of government in determining educational policy and training in member countries. Other members on the panel discussion included, vice chancellor of Lagos State University, the Dean of the school of engineering, University of Nottingham, a professor of education from Liberia and Seychelles Universities.

The theme for this year’s summit is dubbed: "Entrepreneurship and Skills Development in the 21st Century Education System: The Africa-European Perspectives."

The Africa Education Summit is an important global event where representatives from various countries come together to discuss and address significant matters in the fields of education, science and culture affecting member countries.

The summit provides a platform for networking with development partners and the cross-fertilization of ideas with experts from various fields who are passionate about the future of education in Africa. This provides an opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals and build relationships with potential development partners.

Central to its mandate on education, the conference also featured keynote speeches, panel discussions, and workshops where participants could learn about the latest research, best practices, and innovative approaches to education. By engaging in these sessions, members gained valuable insights and exchanged ideas with other attendees.

