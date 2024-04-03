Asenso-Boakye breaks ground for 120 Km asphaltic overlay of Sunyani-Berekum-Sampa road

Mr. Francis Asenso-Boakye, the Minister for Roads and Highways, has cut the sod for work to begin a 120-kilometer asphaltic overlay of the Sunyani to Berekum and Sampa road in the Bono Region.

The road works, with a budget of $125 million, is to be executed under a fixed-term contract and scheduled for completion within 24 months.

The scope of work for this 120-kilometer road project included the construction of drainage structures, the laying of a 150mm thick crushed rock base material, the application of a 50mm thick asphalt binder course, the application of a 40mm thick asphalt wearing course, and the installation of road signs and road line markings.

Mr. Asenso-Boakye, at a sod cutting ceremony at Jinijini in the Berekum West District as part of his Regional tour to inspect roads, emphasized that the project was a crucial step towards fulfilling the aspirations of the people in the region.

He emphasized that the objectives of implementing programmes for the construction, rehabilitation, and maintenance of major critical roads throughout the country were being successfully realized for safe, and reliable road network in facilitating the movement of people and contributing to continuous economic growth.

Mr. Asenso-Boakye observed that infrastructure served as the foundation for development and played a crucial role in the nation’s path towards economic prosperity and social well-being.

He said the project served as a vital link connecting Berekum to the border town of Sampa, through key cashew-growing towns such as Jinijini, Japekrom, Drobo, Dwenem, Seketia, and Suma Ahenkro.

Mr. Asenso-Boakye said the completion of the project would improve access to markets, healthcare and education and also facilitate trade with neighboring country, La Cote d'Ivoire.

Osabarima Kyere Yeboah Darteh II, Nsapohene and acting president of the Berekum Traditional Council, expressed appreciation for the road infrastructure investment made by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government in the area.

He called for measures to be implemented to ensure the construction of durable roads that would last longer thereby preventing the need for reinvestment in already built roads to save government funds and again contribute to the long-term development and sustainability of the country’s road network.

The minister also inspected some roads and drainage systems in Odumase, located in the Sunyani West Municipality and also assessed the road network in the Wenchi Municipality.

GNA