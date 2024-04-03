Nana Akomea, the Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party’s campaign team, has urged party supporters and communicators to refrain from making statements that could jeopardize the party's chances in the December polls.

Speaking on the 'Kokrokoo' morning Show on Peace FM, Nana Akomea urged members to be civil in their comments particularly during the election period, to avoid unnecessary controversies.

He addressed recent comments made by Abetifi lawmaker Bryan Acheampong, who asserted that the ruling party would not hand over power to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

While acknowledging Acheampong's remarks, Nana Akomea clarified that the NPP respects the democratic process.

He added that any candidate or party declared winner by the Electoral Commission, the ruling party has no choice but to concede defeat.

"We have to be careful with our utterances," Nana Akomea cautioned.

He added, "If we go to the polls and the electoral commission declares the opposition party as winners, the ruling government does not have the option of saying that you will not vacate your post."

He emphasized the need for unity within the party and urged supporters to focus on presenting a strong candidate and campaign strategy to secure victory in the elections.

"Let us be mindful of the things we say in the upcoming elections. I am confident the NPP will win because the candidate we are presenting is a very solid candidate. Let us not do anything that will mar the victory that awaits us in the December 2024 polls," Nana Akomea stated.

Addressing concerns about former President Mahama's second coming, Nana Akomea cited the rejection Mahama faced in the 2020 elections, suggesting that Ghanaians had already decided regarding his leadership stating, "There is nothing new Mahama can bring to the table. The choice before Ghanaians is one, and that is Bawumia."

He reiterated that the NPP's primary focus should be on securing victory in the elections and cautioned against actions or statements that could undermine the party's chances.

"The NPP is winning the elections, so we don't have to do anything to destroy our chances. It is the NDC who knows they will lose, so they can go ahead to misbehave," he stated.