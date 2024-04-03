ModernGhana logo
Obuasi East MP donates Ghs100,000 to victims of Boete Timber Market Fire

By Felicia Manu || Obuasi East ISD
Hon. Patric Boakye-Yiadom, the Member of Parliament for Obuasi East Constituency, along with the District Chief Executive, Hon. Faustina Ammisah, recently visited the victims of the recent fire outbreak at the Boete Timber market to express solidarity and offer support for their lost properties.

The fire, which ravaged a section of the timber market, caused significant damage to carpenters, wood sellers, sawmill bridges, and others.

Upon receiving news of the unfortunate incident, Hon. Boakye-Yiadom promptly visited the affected individuals to convey his sympathies and assess the extent of the damage firsthand.

He acknowledged the market's importance, describing it as the largest timber market in Adansi, serving not only the district but also neighboring areas.

Recognizing the immense loss suffered by the victims, Hon. Boakye-Yiadom pledged assistance to help them rebuild their structures, repair damaged machinery, and procure necessary tools and materials to restart their businesses. He presented a monetary donation of GHS 100,000 to the market's leadership, emphasizing the importance of resilience in overcoming adversity.

Reiterating her commitment to the constituents of Obuasi East, Hon. Faustina Ammisah expressed her concern over the magnitude of the destruction caused by the fire.

She outlined plans to prevent future incidents, including the relocation of the timber market to a new site currently under construction at Boete 'Senet.'

The new location, she noted, offers ample space to accommodate existing traders and potential newcomers while enhancing revenue generation for the Assembly.

Mr. Kwaku Asamoah Orlando, Chairman of the Timber market, expressed gratitude for the timely intervention of the MP and the DCE.

He emphasized the importance of community support in the recovery process and appealed to charitable organizations and individuals to assist the victims.

Accompanied by Constituency Executives led by Hon. Jeff Kwadwo Adjei Oware, the constituency Chairman, the visit underscored the unity and solidarity of local leadership in addressing the needs of constituents during challenging times.

