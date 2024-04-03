Obuasi MCE commends AngloGold Ashanti for impressive developmental projects

03.04.2024 LISTEN

Elijah Adansi-Bonah, Chief Executive of the Obuasi Municipal Assembly, has commended AngloGold Ashanti for its extensive infrastructural projects outlined in their 10-year Socio-Economic Development Plan.

In remarks to the media following a tour of project sites alongside officials from AngloGold Ashanti, public institution heads, and the media, Hon. Adansi-Bonah praised the company for its significant contributions to development. He noted that AngloGold Ashanti's projects are transformative and align with the government's developmental agenda for Obuasi.

During the tour, the team visited sites such as the Apitikooko CHPS compound, the Binsere/Dokyiwa Health Center, the Robotic Center at Obuasi Senior High Technical School, and the Obuasi Municipal Examination Center.

Hon. Adansi-Bonah also commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his efforts in revitalizing AngloGold Ashanti, stating that the company's current initiatives reflect the confidence the President has placed in them.

He particularly highlighted AngloGold Ashanti's health intervention projects, noting that Obuasi has become a health hub in the Ashanti Region due to these initiatives. Additionally, he mentioned government-led projects such as the Obuasi Accident and Trauma Center and the Obuasi Government rehabilitation project, which complement AngloGold Ashanti's efforts.

Hon. Adansi-Bonah praised AngloGold Ashanti's Robotic Center at Obuasi Senior High Technical School and urged the Ghana Education Service to consider adopting the school as a STEM center after the project's completion.

Mavis Nana Yaa Kyei, Gender and Social Development Superintendent at AngloGold Ashanti, led the company's team during the visit. She expressed gratitude to the Municipal Assembly and traditional authorities for their support throughout the project construction phases.

She reaffirmed AngloGold Ashanti's commitment to improving the communities where they operate, emphasizing that projects in their 10-year Socio-Economic Development Plan were selected in consultation with stakeholders to ensure community transformation.

She assured that all initiated projects would be completed and handed over to beneficiary communities. The projects observed during the visit are currently at various stages of completion, with workers actively engaged on site.