USAID/Ghana launches performance accountability activity in Oti Region

The United States Government through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has launched a five-year Performance Accountability Activity (PAA) at Dambai in the Oti Region.

The Activity supports local organizations, women and youth groups, and traditional and religious leaders to advocate for improved public service delivery.

It also equips service providers to be more responsive to citizens' demands for quality essential services, particularly in basic education, health, water and sanitation, agriculture, and fisheries.

PAA is being implemented by Democracy International (DI) in close collaboration with the Government of Ghana partners and local CSOs, including the Global Action for Women Empowerment (GLOWA) and the Africa Disability Institute (ADI).

GLOWA and ADI are the sub-awardees, leading activity implementation in the Oti Region.

Speaking at the launch, the PAA Deputy Chief of Party, Linda Ofori-Kwafo, underscored the project's core objectives, “The project will enhance the capacity of Government partners including sector agencies, district assemblies, CSO’s, and community-based organizations, to implement behavior-led capacity-building and institutional strengthening interventions."

During the Activity launch, GLOWA and ADI also facilitated a regional sensitization workshop to introduce the project to key stakeholders including representatives from Regional Coordinating Councils, Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies, CSOs, community-based organizations, non-governmental organizations, influential leaders, and representatives from Democracy International.