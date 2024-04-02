Ejurahene gifts plot of land to 10-year-old girl for winning Television Reality Show

The Ejura Divisional Council led by Ejurahene Barimah Osei Hwedie II has gifted a vast plot of land to a 10-year-old class four pupil for winning Television Reality Show.

The land located in the middle of the Ejura Township according to the traditional council is to fulfill a promise made by Barimah Osei Hwedie II after the girl won the cultural and beauty reality show in the Ashanti Region

The girl, Davida Owusuaah Appiah, branded as Nana Maame, a native of Ejura was crowned as the winner in the 2023 edition of the Kumasi based Oyerepa TV's Daakye Hemaa reality show.

The Queen Mother for Ejura, Nana Akua Tiwaa II on Saturday March 30,2024 officially presented all documents on the land to the girl.

Speaking at a short ceremony at the Ejura Palace, Nana Akua Tiwaa II said the land which cost thousands of cedis was to encourage the school girl to learn and achieve higher heights in her educational career.

She noted that, the Ejura Divisional Council led by Ejurahene Barimah II is always opened to supporting brilliant and promising youth in the area who are ready to make Ejura proud.

Appreciation

Receiving the documents on behalf of the school girl, the Ejura Kontihene, Nana Diasempa Antwi Obugyen II thanked the traditional council for the kind gesture.

While expressing gratitude to the entire council, he singled out Ejurahene Barimah Osei Hwedie II and commended him for fulfilling the promise

He added that, the gesture will encourage youth in the area to take their education serious

Scholarship package

Barimah Osei Hwedie II has also offered the school girl a full scholarship from basic school to tertiary level.

Nana Diasempa Antwi Obugyen II during the presentation of the land documents confirmed that, the girl is indeed enjoying the scholarship package as announced by Ejurahene few months ago.

As part of the package, Barima Osei Hwedie II also set up a bank account for the girl with a seed money of Gh¢10,000.